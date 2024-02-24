 420 Numbers in Breckenridge Offend God-Fearing Christian | Westword
High Society

Man of God Will Not Accept the Devil's Weed Numbers in Breckenridge

Just wait until he sees what teenagers do with calculators.
February 24, 2024
The International Snow Sculpture Championships have drawn artists and spectators from around the world for over thirty years.
The International Snow Sculpture Championships have drawn artists and spectators from around the world for over thirty years. Flickr/Thomas Elliot
Colorado has had a skunky reputation for more than a decade, so it's always funny when some square jaw is surprised that cannabis consumption is not only legal, but celebrated in certain parts of this state.

The latest chuckle comes from a visitor who wrote to the Summit Daily.

Justin Ballard of Nederland, Texas, was in Breckenridge with his family when they came across the 33rd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships. The winning sculpture from Team Mexico was of a skinny, half-naked man holding a Bitcoin symbol — but that wasn't what ground Ballard's gears. According to his letter to the editor, it was a couple of numbers that set him off:
I recently vacationed in Breckenridge with my family, and we saw the famous International Snow Sculpture Championships. What incredible Artists!

But, I was horrified to see messages regarding drugs (marijuana) as part of the “Einstein” Sculpture. I was shocked to see a group of young people laughing at the snow “clock” that was formed to show the time of 4:20. Yes, I know what that means.

I am a God-fearing Christian raising three beautiful Christian children, and I will not have drugs and drug messages forced on them. Sorry, Breckenridge, my church group will be spending our vacation and our money somewhere else.
In case you're not as hip as this guy, 4/20 is an unofficial symbol of cannabis use around the world. In Colorado, 4/20 is celebrated every year on or around April 20, when tens of thousands of people flock to Civic Center Park in Denver.

Entries in the International Snow Sculpture Championships regularly include references to drinking alcohol; 2023 saw a pair of partying alligators and there was a drunken greedy prince in 2020. Most attendees realize that the sculptures, as forms of art, are commenting on culture and society. But Ballard is a "God-fearing Christian" with Christian children who are part of a Christian church group, so he will not accept a clock made of snow with numbers on it. It's simply unfair for church groups to have messages forced upon them in public like that.

Just imagine if this guy lived in Nederland, Colorado.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
