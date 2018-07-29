Reader: I Bet I Do Better Driving Stoned Than Sober

Although it's never a good idea to smoke weed in front of a police officer, let alone get behind the wheel right after — that's exactly what people were doing with the Adams County Sheriff's Office earlier this month.

During this truly unique event, Adams County sheriff's deputies invited participants to drink beers, smoke joints and then test their driving skills in order to determine how impaired they really were. The challenge was the brainchild of cannabis consulting firm Dacorum Strategies, which partnered with the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Lyft and Colorado NORML to raise awareness about driving while impaired.

Readers had no problem operating their keyboards and phones to comment on the issue.