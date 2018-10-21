Reader: Beer Companies Lobbied Against Weed, Now They Want In!

When Adolphus A. Busch V, the great-great-grandson of Eberhard Adolphus Anheuser Busch, announced the launch of his Colorado-based cannabis brand on October 10, people were quick to complain about big alcohol's infiltration of legal weed. But the Colorado State University graduate told Thomas Mitchell that Budweiser and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, have nothing to do with his new venture, ABV Cannabis Co.
According to the Adolphus V, he started his company with only a "small investment" from his father, Adolphus Busch IV (the last Busch to control Anheuser-Busch), and that came after several years of grinding through the the beginning of Colorado's recreational pot industry. Now he's selling CO2-extracted hash pens across Colorado, with plans to expand into flower sales and jump into other states soon.
The better Bud.
If I were him, I'd branch out away from the family name if I wanted to get into cannabis. Nobody wants that. Not unless he renounces alcohol and the family and wants to just be a small business owner. Then he plays by the rules like everyone else.
Great company. Hopefully they'll bring some much-needed professionalism to that industry.
Rich guy wants to move his money around and find a way to efficiently leach off of another industry, news at 11.
Bring a recipe from Europe and then water it down for the uneducated American palate?
Make weed schwag again.
Basically, lobbied against it for decades and spent millions keeping it illegal, but now that the undeniable pendulum has swung, they want to be the ones making the money. Same thing happened with craft beers. They talked shit on craft beer and then they end up buying tons of breweries. Fuck them all to hell.
Scotty: Fuck Big Weed. We did the work to get "here" and "we" deserve to benefit from it...not already millionaires..
Fuck that guy. Fuck that guy. Fuck that guy. Can't say it enough.
Adolphus A. Busch V got his start in the cannabis industry right after he graduated from CSU, first working with BioTrackTHC and then moving to Lightshade to learn the retail side of the industry. From there, he moved on to Keef Cola, where he worked in sales; he left there in August 2017 to start his own company.
"I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit," Busch says. "I wanted to start a business of my own since high school. I was working on business plans in college, but knew it would be smart to work in the industry and learn the ins and outs before I went down my own path. My goal is to create a legacy of my own similar to how my great-great grandfather created Anheuser-Busch."
While he brings to his enterprise the family name and the family commitment to "consistent, quality products," Busch says that "we are not affiliated or otherwise associated with Anheuser-Busch InBev...my goal is to create a company of my own and to give back when and where we can."
What do you think of his plans? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.
