Reader: Beer Companies Lobbied Against Weed, Now They Want In!

When Adolphus A. Busch V, the great-great-grandson of Eberhard Adolphus Anheuser Busch, announced the launch of his Colorado-based cannabis brand on October 10, people were quick to complain about big alcohol's infiltration of legal weed. But the Colorado State University graduate told Thomas Mitchell that Budweiser and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, have nothing to do with his new venture, ABV Cannabis Co.

According to the Adolphus V, he started his company with only a "small investment" from his father, Adolphus Busch IV (the last Busch to control Anheuser-Busch), and that came after several years of grinding through the the beginning of Colorado's recreational pot industry. Now he's selling CO2-extracted hash pens across Colorado, with plans to expand into flower sales and jump into other states soon.