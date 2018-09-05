Why Colorado Tokers Love Alaskan Ice

There’s no shortage of fun slang terms associated with cannabis, but telling your friend to “pass the herb” or “block the wind while I roast this bone” don’t always create the desired mood. Beer comes with a more party-appropriate vocabulary: Asking someone to throw you a coldie, a yella belly (Coors), a red belly (Budweiser), a super-cold, a brew dawg or a barley pop just sounds fun, especially when you’re sporting some homemade jorts. But not all of us want to pound yella bellies all day, so I decided to hunt up some strains with bro-tastic moniker potential.

I hoped that Alaskan Ice, a potent hybrid bred from Haze and White Widow genetics, could be my new super-cold. But this bud wasn’t for me.

Although it carries the same genetics in name as Moby Dick, a creative sativa with heavy citrus flavors, Alaskan Ice was bred from different phenotypes; it’s considered harder to grow than Moby Dick (which is difficult in its own right), and carries a more disorienting and relaxing high. However, both strains carry White Widow’s trademark trichome coverage. After creating the strain, Dutch breeder Green House Seeds undoubtedly noticed Alaskan Ice’s thick glaze of resin, but the earthy, minty smell pairs with a sweet-and-sour punch reminiscent of wintergreen gum. That menthol-like scent instantly cools down the nostrils, with a calming Haze zest bursting through at the end just before it starts to burn.