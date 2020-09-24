 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Are Weed Events Back?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Are Weed Events Back?

Herbert Fuego | September 24, 2020 | 7:42am
AA

Dear Stoner: Are weed events back? How could they even be allowed to take place during COVID-19?
Gil

Dear Gil: Depends on your definition of “back.” If you mean weed events are back in the same way that sports are back — shortened, postponed and presented to us in some online capacity — then yes, weed events are back. Virtual cannabis events have been occurring since March, back in the early stages of pandemic shutdowns, and people are always smoking weed during them. In-person events promoting social cannabis use aren’t back, though...not that they were ever really here to begin with.

Ask a Stoner: Are Weed Events Back?
Jake Cox

Related Stories

Public events allowing social cannabis use were banned throughout Colorado long before the pandemic, with private parties and venues responsible for most, if not all, of the lavish pot-smoking parties that you’ve seen or just heard about. (This goes for the majority of events in other states with legal pot, too.) Now that people are going back outside again, private cannabis events are sporadically taking place around the country — just on an even smaller, quieter scale than before. Most of these events probably violate several social distancing guidelines or local health orders, but when they’re held at a private venue with narrow promotion, enforcement is difficult.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.