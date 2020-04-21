 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Ask a Stoner: Who's Looking Out for Marijuana Workers?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Who's Looking Out for Marijuana Workers?

Herbert Fuego | April 21, 2020 | 6:06am
Dear Stoner: What's being done for cannabis workers to help them out right now? If they're essential, they deserve some love, too.
Austin

Dear Austin: There are some efforts under way to help cannabis-industry workers, as well as drives for all essential employees that include cannabis workers. Colorado CBD brands such as Flora's Mercantile & Hemp Emporium and NewLeaf Brands are offering free products for essential workers, including those in the cannabis industry, while Bgood dispensary is reportedly offering bonuses to employees working through the pandemic.

There are more employees behind the scenes than out front in the cannabis industry.EXPAND
There are more employees behind the scenes than out front in the cannabis industry.
Scott Lentz

At the end of the day, though, you can always do your part simply by leaving a decent tip at the dispensary. Even $1 or the change left over from a purchase is appreciated.

There’s one particular group of workers we'd like some charitable effort to focus on: cannabis grow assistants and trimmers. Their health, safety and well-being is just as much a concern as that of anyone else, if not more so because of their importance in the supply chain, yet they don't get tips like budtenders.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

