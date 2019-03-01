Bill Banning Public Vaping Moves Ahead; Social Pot Use Protection in the Works

A bill that would add vaping to the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act's list of banned activities in public places cleared its first obstacle Wednesday, February 27, in a state House of Representatives committee. Written in an effort to curb Colorado's disturbingly high rate of tobacco vaping among teens, House Bill 1076 saw a lot of opposition and amendments before its first committee vote. But most of the recent dissension wasn't from the tobacco industry. It was from marijuana advocates.

The Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act passed in 2006, banning tobacco smoke in public places besides cigar lounges, casinos and certain business patios. In 2013, the legislation was updated to include marijuana smoke after Colorado legalized recreational use. Now, bill sponsors want the Clean Indoor Air Act to include vaping of all kinds and extend protections to hotels and retirement homes, worrying medical marijuana advocates and proponents of social pot consumption. (Tobacco store owners are now largely protected after amendments were added to the bill that would allow customers to sample vape products in their establishments, as long as no one under eighteen is allowed inside; marijuana has yet to receive the same protection.)

For many MMJ patients, vaporization and smoking are the quickest way to get THC, CBD and other cannabinoids into their blood streams to treat their various ailments. Since smoking in public is banned, many patients use cannabinoid vaporizers and inhalers only in medical emergencies. In the committee hearing, state representatives Dafna Michaelson Jenet and Colin Larson, who sponsored bill, assured MMJ patients that the Americans With Disabilities Act would cover such medical emergencies if they needed to vaporize cannabis. With marijuana still being federally illegal, however, MMJ proponents weren't sold.