Colorado Marijuana Brand to Cross Canadian Border

Another Colorado-born marijuana business is crossing into Canada. Binske, a brand of marijuana flower, edibles, concentrates and lotions, will soon be sold in the world's largest federally legal weed market, according to an announcement from the company.

Binske will join other well-known marijuana brands founded in Colorado that have made the jump north, including Wana Brands, LivWell Enlightened Health, Evolab and Dixie Brands.

Founded in 2015 by Jake Pasternack, who was soon joined by his brother Alex, Binske has been playing the licensing game throughout America's state-legal pot markets, enabling brand reach without the need to own a production facility. The new Canadian agreement will work out similarly, with CannaPiece using Binske's marijuana genetics, edibles recipes, manufacturing techniques and packaging to craft and distribute the products throughout the country.

“CannaPiece has a dynamic and sophisticated executive team, with state-of-the-art facilities, and understands as well as appreciates the attention to detail that we have put into crafting Binske. Our ideal licensing partners understand the brand’s ethos and work diligently with us to bring the full portfolio of products and brand experience to each and every new territory,” Alex says. “Partner selection is paramount for us, so naturally we feel incredibly excited to have CannaPiece license and produce our suite of products in Canada.”

The agreement between Binske parent company Praetorian Global and Canadian marijuana producer CannaPiece marks the biggest deal announced by Binske in the last nineteen months. In 2019, Binske agreed to a licensing partnership with MariMed, a publicly held cannabis investment firm based in Massachusetts, that will reportedly expand Binke's product reach into medical and recreational dispensaries in Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware and Maine.

The deal with CannaPiece is one of sixteen licensing agreements that Praetorian has set up for Binske, with separate agreements pushing the brand into Nevada, California and Florida. Also based in Denver, Praetorian is a holding company founded by the Pasternacks.

"We have put significant time and resources into developing a nucleus of consumer patronage in the U.S. markets and will now strategically take that same level of dedication toward consumer experience to the Canadian market,” Jake adds.

A handful of Binske products should be available in Canada by the second quarter of this year, according to the company, with the full lineup expected to be available there over the summer.