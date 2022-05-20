Boulder Marijuana Recall Amended to Include More Products

A marijuana recall issued in Boulder last month has been amended by state marijuana regulators to include several months' worth of additional products.
The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the state Department of Public Health and Environment released a public safety notice on May 18 updating previous warnings about marijuana flower and shake from Fresh Baked dispensary. The original recall, issued on April 20 over concerns regarding unsafe mold and yeast levels, applied to 36 different harvest batches of marijuana over a four-month span from December to March.
According to the MED, further investigation identified additional marijuana grown and sold by Fresh Baked that was either untested by state-certified labs or not tested properly, with the updated recall issued "out of an abundance of caution." Now the MED is telling consumers that marijuana sold from Fresh Baked dating as far back as July 2021 could be contaminated with mold and yeast, and warns that any marijuana purchased from the Boulder dispensary before February of this year is at risk.
Medical and recreational marijuana contaminant testing is required in Colorado, but the MED maintains that it's the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that all requirements are met. The department issues recalls after an additional review process prompted by tips and routine inspections verifies the potential contamination, which can last months.
"Consumers who have these affected products in their possession should return them to the Retail Marijuana Store where they were purchased for proper disposal. While only marijuana produced on and after July 14, 2021, was still available for testing as part of this investigation, out of an abundance of caution it is recommended that consumers return any products still in their possession from the below Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility," the recall reads.
All marijuana produced by Fresh Baked should have a harvest date on the retail packaging label, as well as a cultivation license number: 403R-00250.
Any consumers who believe they have experienced adverse health effects should seek medical attention and notify the division through a violation and compliance report form, according to the MED.