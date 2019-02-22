Bun B Coming to Denver to Interview Mayor Hancock About Legal Pot

As the 2019 Denver mayoral election nears, incumbent Michael Hancock is looking for ways to connect with the younger crowd. Talking with a famous rapper about pot seems like a good start.
Houston hip-hop legend and vocal blunt-smoker Bun B is coming to Denver in March to talk "about Denver's cannabis revolution and what soon-to-be legal cities should know." He'll be joined by Hancock for a March 13 chat that's part of Mezz Talks, a series of recorded discussions about legal cannabis.
Earlier in February, Mezz Talks brought together former NFL player and Denver resident LenDale White and former Denver Nugget Al Harrington to talk about CBD's potential in athletic recovery.
Hancock wasn't a huge fan of the plant when Coloradans were considering cannabis legalization in 2012, but he says he's come around since. In January, his office spearheaded a citywide effort to expunge low-level pot convictions for actions that are now legal in Denver, and his staff is looking at ways to use marijuana tax revenue to further support low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, as well as avenues to increase minority participation in the legal pot industry.
Hancock's sitdown with Bun B begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at RiNo art gallery and event space ATC DEN. That event is open.
Bun B will also appear at private cannabis club Tetra 9 for a budtender party on Tuesday, March 12 — but anyone wishing to attend that must be at least 21 and register first.
