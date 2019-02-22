Bun B Coming to Denver to Interview Mayor Hancock About Legal Pot

As the 2019 Denver mayoral election nears, incumbent Michael Hancock is looking for ways to connect with the younger crowd. Talking with a famous rapper about pot seems like a good start.

Houston hip-hop legend and vocal blunt-smoker Bun B is coming to Denver in March to talk "about Denver's cannabis revolution and what soon-to-be legal cities should know." He'll be joined by Hancock for a March 13 chat that's part of Mezz Talks, a series of recorded discussions about legal cannabis.