Cannabis Christmas Decorations

click to enlarge You can't go wrong with a subtle tree ornament. Jacqueline Collins

I love weed nods in my Christmas decorations. Any suggestions? Something more clever than green tree lights shaped like pot leaves, please.Hey, those pot leaf lights look pretty cool surrounding Snoop on the Stoop (a Snoop Dogg version of Elf on the Shelf). Use a small amount of fake snow as the smoke and add a Willie Nelson bobblehead or a Towelie doll, and you've got quite the stoner Nativity scene. You can get dolls or ornaments of most of your favorite celebrity stoners for cheap.Outside of Snoop on the Stoop — seriously, though, get one — there are a few subtle ways to skunk up your Christmas decorations. Use a clean bong as a vase for winter flowers, color Rudolph's eyes red any chance you get, or get a bong in the shape of a snowman — a lot of them look like one, anyway — and make your very own Frosty the Snow Bong. If that's too loud, you can always glue frosty, colorful nugs on any decorations featuring Santa's sleigh or his bag of presents. And you'd be surprised how easily a fat joint blends in with icicle ornaments on the Christmas tree.As you get closer to Christmas Eve, maybe you'll want to get more overt. If that's the case, then it's time to start thinking about holiday edibles. Infusing butter for Christmas cookies is the obvious choice, but why stop there? Get creative — and tipsy — with hot-buttered cider infused with cannabis , or use weed butter in place of the regular stuff with this classic hot-buttered cider recipe from the Tiki legends at Smuggler's Cove. To get your stash in the holiday spirit, keep an eye out for strains like Jack Frost, Snowcap or dozens of different strains that end in Cookies