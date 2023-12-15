Cannabis Christmas Decorations

Dear Stoner: I love weed nods in my Christmas decorations. Any suggestions? Something more clever than green tree lights shaped like pot leaves, please.
East Coast Elite
Dear East Coast Elite: Hey, those pot leaf lights look pretty cool surrounding Snoop on the Stoop (a Snoop Dogg version of Elf on the Shelf). Use a small amount of fake snow as the smoke and add a Willie Nelson bobblehead or a Towelie doll, and you've got quite the stoner Nativity scene. You can get dolls or ornaments of most of your favorite celebrity stoners for cheap.
As you get closer to Christmas Eve, maybe you'll want to get more overt. If that's the case, then it's time to start thinking about holiday edibles. Infusing butter for Christmas cookies is the obvious choice, but why stop there? Get creative — and tipsy — with hot-buttered cider infused with cannabis, or use weed butter in place of the regular stuff with this classic hot-buttered cider recipe from the Tiki legends at Smuggler's Cove. To get your stash in the holiday spirit, keep an eye out for strains like Jack Frost, Snowcap or dozens of different strains that end in Cookies.
