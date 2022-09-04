Reader: Why Are We Still Paying Whole Food Prices for Walmart Product?

Dispensary sales have fallen for thirteen months in a row on a year-over-year basis, but the June 2022 stats reflect a particularly poor performance by stores. Of the six months of reported sales figures so far in 2022, June was the second-lowest, barely beating out February — traditionally the worst month for dispensaries — by $1.1 million.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook page with the story, readers offer plenty of theories for the drop. Says Spencer:
With more states legalizing, the luster and lore of visiting Colorado for a weed vacation is shrinking.Adds Randall:
Too many dispensaries. Of course there would be a shake-out.Responds Greg:
Sounds like a simple market correction.Explains Jordan:
IMO, 2020 and 2021 were more anomalies due to COVID. Now there are less people staying inside and sales have retreated to 2019 levels.Suggests Daniel:
It's only a problem if the owners want to keep paying themselves millions of dollars a year. Why are we still paying Whole Foods prices for Walmart product?Notes Victor:
Too many vegans in Colorado, not enough hippies.Offers Keel:
Everyone grows their own! Finally! We are winning.And Fred concludes:
Good, that means people are going back where they came from. I don't care for the overpopulated Colorado...