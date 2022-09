Reader: Why Are We Still Paying Whole Food Prices for Walmart Product?

With more states legalizing, the luster and lore of visiting Colorado for a weed vacation is shrinking.



Too many dispensaries. Of course there would be a shake-out.



Sounds like a simple market correction.



IMO, 2020 and 2021 were more anomalies due to COVID. Now there are less people staying inside and sales have retreated to 2019 levels.



It's only a problem if the owners want to keep paying themselves millions of dollars a year. Why are we still paying Whole Foods prices for Walmart product?



Too many vegans in Colorado, not enough hippies.



Everyone grows their own! Finally! We are winning.



Good, that means people are going back where they came from. I don't care for the overpopulated Colorado...

Colorado's marijuana sales are projected to reach just $1.8 billion in 2022, the lowest total for a calendar year since 2019. According to the state Department of Revenue, dispensary sales accounted for just under $146.4 million in June. That's about 22 percent lower than for the same month in 2021, and almost 27 percent less than for June 2020.Dispensary sales have fallen for thirteen months in a row on a year-over-year basis, but the June 2022 stats reflect a particularly poor performance by stores. Of the six months of reported sales figures so far in 2022, June was the second-lowest, barely beating out February — traditionally the worst month for dispensaries — by $1.1 million.In their comments on the Westword Facebook page with the story, readers offer plenty of theories for the drop. Says Spencer:Adds Randall:Responds Greg:Explains Jordan:Suggests Daniel:Notes Victor:Offers Keel:And Fred concludes:What do you think of the current cannabis scene? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]