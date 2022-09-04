Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Why Are We Still Paying Whole Food Prices for Walmart Product?

September 4, 2022 8:04AM

Sales are shrinking
Sales are shrinking Jacqueline Collins
Colorado's marijuana sales are projected to reach just $1.8 billion in 2022, the lowest total for a calendar year since 2019. According to the state Department of Revenue, dispensary sales accounted for just under $146.4 million in June. That's about 22 percent lower than for the same month in 2021, and almost 27 percent less than for June 2020.

Dispensary sales have fallen for thirteen months in a row on a year-over-year basis, but the June 2022 stats reflect a particularly poor performance by stores. Of the six months of reported sales figures so far in 2022, June was the second-lowest, barely beating out February — traditionally the worst month for dispensaries — by $1.1 million.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook page with the story, readers offer plenty of theories for the drop. Says Spencer:
With more states legalizing, the luster and lore of visiting Colorado for a weed vacation is shrinking.
Adds Randall: 
Too many dispensaries. Of course there would be a shake-out.
Responds Greg:
Sounds like a simple market correction.
Explains Jordan:
IMO, 2020 and 2021 were more anomalies due to COVID. Now there are less people staying inside and sales have retreated to 2019 levels.
Suggests Daniel:
It's only a problem if the owners want to keep paying themselves millions of dollars a year. Why are we still paying Whole Foods prices for Walmart product?
Notes Victor:
Too many vegans in Colorado, not enough hippies.
Offers Keel:
Everyone grows their own! Finally! We are winning.
And Fred concludes:
Good, that means people are going back where they came from. I don't care for the overpopulated Colorado...
What do you think of the current cannabis scene? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation