Reader: Corporatization of Cannabis, Who Would Have Guessed?

Decades ago, the fest was an unofficial political demonstration supporting decriminalization of cannabis. But with legalization came more of a party atmosphere. And now? In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers share plenty of thoughts. Says Bombae:
Who cares now? 4/20 was awesome back in the day when there was something to fight for. Now it's just a massive event where everyone thinks they deserve a hit of your weed. There's no purpose anymore, so it's going downhill.Counters Bob:
It's been horrible since it started. I hope this helps.Wonders Carey:
What’s the point now? Like, we won. We gathered in protest and we voted and it’s legal now. Been a vendorfest ever since.Asks Ollmaan:
There are so many high-quality growers in the state, why in the sugar-frosted fuck would you bring in someone from across the country? ReeeeDONKulous!!Responds Mark:
Corporatization of cannabis. Who would’ve guessed?Notes Cooper:
Colorado lost its unique stoner vibe.Replies Maya:
It should be legalized in every state. I could care less about "unique" stoner vibes, I'd rather it be legal so everyone can enjoy it.Says Dave:
Colorado dispensary bud sucks, not surprised. As well as all the other drama y’all report that happens within the local market.Offers Cody:
Crazy how things happen on a business level and people don't understand why to support your local business. Most of your dispenseries are not even mom and pop; they're corporate-owned.And then there's this from Mike:
I don't usually admit this in public but I myself am from Michigan. South Detroit born and raised. ...Heed my warning:Have you gone to Civic Center Park for the 4/20 fest? What do you think of the changes? How do you think legalization has gone in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
Nothing good can come of this!!!