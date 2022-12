Reader: Corporatization of Cannabis, Who Would Have Guessed?

Who cares now? 4/20 was awesome back in the day when there was something to fight for. Now it's just a massive event where everyone thinks they deserve a hit of your weed. There's no purpose anymore, so it's going downhill.



Denver's annual 4/20 celebration at Civic Center Park is changing hands...again. The permit to hold the Mile High 420 Festival, the most recent rendition of a 4/20 event at Civic Center Park, is currently owned by Colorado dispensary chain Euflora and its delivery service, FlyHi. Last month, however, Euflora agreed to an acquisition offer from JARS Cannabis. And the Michigan-based company is taking over the 4/20 fest as well, giving it a new name and a few other updates.Decades ago, the fest was an unofficial political demonstration supporting decriminalization of cannabis. But with legalization came more of a party atmosphere. And now? In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers share plenty of thoughts. Says Bombae:Counters Bob:Wonders Carey:Asks Ollmaan:Responds Mark:Notes Cooper:Replies Maya:Says Dave:Offers Cody:And then there's this from Mike:Have you gone to Civic Center Park for the 4/20 fest? What do you think of the changes? How do you think legalization has gone in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]