Reader: Time to Get Pot Delivered Like Pizza

Will Colorado legislators manage to deliver a bill this session that would legalize the delivery of cannabis? That's the goal of House Bill 19-1234, introduced last week.

"Colorado voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment 64 with the intention of regulating cannabis in a similar fashion to alcohol, and our bill brings the law in line with that,” explains Representative Jonathan Singer, a co-sponsor. “Establishing a cannabis delivery system will provide consumers with a legal way to access cannabis in their homes, curtail illegal delivery services, and open new markets for legal businesses.”

And it's about time, according to our readers.