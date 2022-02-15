Cannabis Growers Focusing on Online Presence

The year is 2019, and a new cannabis strain has just been placed on a dispensary shelf in hopes of drawing customer interest. At least that’s how Tim Cullen, founder of dispensary chain Colorado Harvest Company, remembers it going before the cannabis sales experience shifted online.
Paying for pot online is still illegal in Colorado, but pre-orders are allowed if payment is done at the dispensary, and a short list of towns including Aurora and Denver now permit cannabis delivery with online orders. As the pandemic pushed even more shopping online, engaging a consumer's senses through a screen became a new challenge for dispensaries.
“If you have something that’s exciting, you don't just put it onto your shelf. You have to hype it up all week long, let everyone know that this new product is coming, and that there’s only a limited amount of it," he says, with an added warning:. "Once it hits the shelves, it's going to be gone quickly, so you’ve got to be here.”
Following a similar strategy to Nike, Supreme and other sought-after clothing brands, these online campaigns let cannabis users know that if they aren’t there for the retail debut of a strain, or the "drop," then they'll probably be too late. If the strain sells out fast, a commercial grower might have a new addition to the regular rotation.
“The true connoisseurs of cannabis look for releases of new strains from quality growers like wine aficionados turn to their favorite winemakers, or sneaker-heads searching for the next [Air] Jordan or Yeezy drop,” says Ralph Laucella, co-owner of cannabis cultivation Cherry Colorado.
Partnering with a musician was Cherry's strategy for more market exposure: The company brought in rapper and Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. to choose and name a cannabis variety, eventually creating Superthuug, a hybrid of Motorbreah and Sour Zkittlez named after N.O.R.E.'s 1998 single.
Hiring a celebrity endorser is a tried tactic in legal cannabis that rarely works in the long run, but Cherry's one-off collaboration with N.O.R.E. helped the award-winning cultivation catch consumer attention early on.
Creating recognition and trust with customers is of increasing importance as people continue shopping from home, but legal cannabis faces advertising restrictions from all levels of government. This has left social media as the tool of choice for cannabis media marketing — but the majority of social media platforms also have bans or restrictions on cannabis content, so grassroots efforts are still needed, Laucella explains.
“Our advertising is a combination of grassroots, word-of-mouth, a huge push on social media and cross promotions with our retail partners,” he notes.
Even established growers are experimenting with further establishing their branding as more cannabis shopping goes online. Boulder’s Green Dot Labs helped keep eyes on its flower by creating lines of related strains. Examples include the Froot series, based on fruit flavors from alien planets, as well as a new series named after historical artists, including Picasso, Dalí, Monet and Rembrandt.
Green Dot Labs co-founder Dave Malone sees the craft brewing industry's competitive climate as writing on the wall for cannabis. If a new brewer simply writes "IPA" on a silver can, then it doesn't matter how good it is. "You will never sell a beer," he says.
Paying for pot online is still illegal in Colorado, but pre-orders are allowed if payment is done at the dispensary, and a short list of towns including Aurora and Denver now permit cannabis delivery with online orders. As the pandemic pushed even more shopping online, engaging a consumer's senses through a screen became a new challenge for dispensaries.
“If you have something that’s exciting, you don't just put it onto your shelf. You have to hype it up all week long, let everyone know that this new product is coming, and that there’s only a limited amount of it," he says, with an added warning:. "Once it hits the shelves, it's going to be gone quickly, so you’ve got to be here.”
Following a similar strategy to Nike, Supreme and other sought-after clothing brands, these online campaigns let cannabis users know that if they aren’t there for the retail debut of a strain, or the "drop," then they'll probably be too late. If the strain sells out fast, a commercial grower might have a new addition to the regular rotation.
“The true connoisseurs of cannabis look for releases of new strains from quality growers like wine aficionados turn to their favorite winemakers, or sneaker-heads searching for the next [Air] Jordan or Yeezy drop,” says Ralph Laucella, co-owner of cannabis cultivation Cherry Colorado.
Partnering with a musician was Cherry's strategy for more market exposure: The company brought in rapper and Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. to choose and name a cannabis variety, eventually creating Superthuug, a hybrid of Motorbreah and Sour Zkittlez named after N.O.R.E.'s 1998 single.
Hiring a celebrity endorser is a tried tactic in legal cannabis that rarely works in the long run, but Cherry's one-off collaboration with N.O.R.E. helped the award-winning cultivation catch consumer attention early on.
Creating recognition and trust with customers is of increasing importance as people continue shopping from home, but legal cannabis faces advertising restrictions from all levels of government. This has left social media as the tool of choice for cannabis media marketing — but the majority of social media platforms also have bans or restrictions on cannabis content, so grassroots efforts are still needed, Laucella explains.
“Our advertising is a combination of grassroots, word-of-mouth, a huge push on social media and cross promotions with our retail partners,” he notes.
Even established growers are experimenting with further establishing their branding as more cannabis shopping goes online. Boulder’s Green Dot Labs helped keep eyes on its flower by creating lines of related strains. Examples include the Froot series, based on fruit flavors from alien planets, as well as a new series named after historical artists, including Picasso, Dalí, Monet and Rembrandt.
Green Dot Labs co-founder Dave Malone sees the craft brewing industry's competitive climate as writing on the wall for cannabis. If a new brewer simply writes "IPA" on a silver can, then it doesn't matter how good it is. "You will never sell a beer," he says.