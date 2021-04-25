Reader: Even When 4/20 Is Bad It's Good

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Over the past two decades, 4/20 grew into a major holiday in Denver — until the pandemic put it on pause. On April 20 of 2021, there was again no big celebration in Civic Center Park, although there were online bashes.
What's the future of 4/20 in Denver? Thomas Mitchell asked that question of four people intrinsically involved in the history of the plant in Colorado, from the movement to legalize marijuana to cultivating the cannabis industry today.
And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story, readers offer some ideas of their own. Says Craig:
We have several "drinking holidays," including St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo. I see no real issue with having a "smoking holiday."
Responds Sten:
4/20 isn't counterculture anymore. Let it go.
Counters Boyd:
Even when 420 is bad it's good.
Notes Graeme:
Be an adult and realize every day is 4/20 in our state. Grow up.
Suggests Alex:
I hope all the revenue gets out to good use around the state
Wonders Larry:
How come no one gets this excited about other plants?
And notes Toby:
Happy 4/20! The computer systems at all the dispensaries just crashed.
Yes, in addition to those online bashes, there were long lines outside Denver dispensaries when a software system went down.
Better luck next year! What would you like to see happen on 4/20 in 2022? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.