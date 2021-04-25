Reader: Even When 4/20 Is Bad It's Good

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Over the past two decades, 4/20 grew into a major holiday in Denver — until the pandemic put it on pause. On April 20 of 2021, there was again no big celebration in Civic Center Park, although there were online bashes.

What's the future of 4/20 in Denver? Thomas Mitchell asked that question of four people intrinsically involved in the history of the plant in Colorado, from the movement to legalize marijuana to cultivating the cannabis industry today.

And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story, readers offer some ideas of their own. Says Craig:

We have several "drinking holidays," including St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo. I see no real issue with having a "smoking holiday."



Responds Sten:

4/20 isn't counterculture anymore. Let it go.



Counters Boyd:

Even when 420 is bad it's good.



Notes Graeme:

Be an adult and realize every day is 4/20 in our state. Grow up.

Suggests Alex:



I hope all the revenue gets out to good use around the state



Wonders Larry:

How come no one gets this excited about other plants?



And notes Toby:



Happy 4/20! The computer systems at all the dispensaries just crashed.



Yes, in addition to those online bashes, there were long lines outside Denver dispensaries when a software system went down.

Better luck next year! What would you like to see happen on 4/20 in 2022? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.