CBD and Hemp Vendors Elevating Denver Holiday Markets

Shop for your local hemp lover at these five locations:
Denver Christkindlmarket
Civic Center Park
101 West 14th Avenue
This authentic German holiday market has been a part of Colorado’s Christmas season for over twenty years now. Fully equipped with an artisan marketplace and popular European cuisine, this unique spot is also hosting one of Colorado’s internationally recognized skin care, wellness and CBD companies: Taspen's Organics and Dragonfly Botanicals. The family-owned and -operated business currently has over five locations in Colorado, with an extensive line of products ranging from facial care to pet-friendly CBD products. Find Taspen's at Christkindlmarket through December 23.
Mercado Mistletoe Holiday Pop-Up
The People's Building
9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
The Mercado Mistletoe Market is a first-year collaboration between Bonfire Event Co. and the City of Aurora. Featuring around thirty small businesses — the majority of which are owned by women, people of color and immigrants — the market will have at least one CBD vendor in 5280 Holistics. The Denver-based company focuses on harnessing the therapeutic qualities of CBD in order to aid in athletic recovery and active lifestyles. The brand's line of products includes CBD “smart coffee,” intensive relief rub, sleep-aid gummies and more.
Cherry Creek Holiday Market
Fillmore Plaza
2930 East 2nd Avenue
Sitting just north of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the second annual Cherry Creek Holiday Market includes thirty local vendors, five of which produce hemp-centric gifts.
Taspen's Organics and Dragonfly Botanicals is set up at the market, as well as Kyoto Botanicals, a CBD brand that specializes in tinctures, topicals, gummies and pet treats. Björn's Colorado Honey doesn’t necessarily specialize in hemp, but has mastered the art of CBD-infused honey, salves, body lotions and capsules. The company's lineup of honey flavors is worth a second look for stocking stuffers.
Dirty Hippie CO, a Denver-based business, is selling soy candles with hemp wicks at the market, while Imagine Yourself Bath & Beauty has several forms of CBD self-care to peruse, including samples of CBD cream intended to treat pain.
Belleview Station
6785 East Chenango Avenue
The Holiday Bazaar has returned to the Denver Tech Center for a second run, with over fifty vendors, including three different CBD brands.
Evolved Alchemy sells a wide spectrum of CBD products but is known for herbal extraction and enteric encapsulation services, while coffee-lovers may enjoy Supreme Origin Coffee, which offers an array of superior coffee flavors mixed with CBD. Cowgirl SOSS, a Colorado-based, woman-owned CBD company, is also set up at Belleview Station, selling CBD-infused sex lubricants as well as CBD sleep aids and post-workout products.
Downtown Lakewood Holiday Bazaar
439 South Teller Street, Lakewood
The biggest of the five markets on our list, the Lakewood Bazaar features four hemp-related options among its eighty-plus vendors, all of which are in a 27,000-square-foot indoor space next to live entertainment. 5280 Holistics is in the market, as well as FoCo Organics, a Fort Collins CBD company that grows certified organic hemp. The company's Verde Collection includes CBD tinctures, relieving body sticks and puppy tinctures.
The Lakewood Bazaar also features Vital You, a self-care company known for bath bombs and skin-care products, including a soothing massage oil. Check out Vital's Hemp Lover Bundle, stocked with a hemp-infused toner mist and a collection of bath bombs. And if you're looking for something to give to your furry friends, Pet Wants Denver's Hemp & Mushroom Bites is a healthy choice.