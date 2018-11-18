Reader: I Smoke Weed for the CBD, and Read Playboy for the Articles

CBD is everywhere these days, including beer, now that Dads & Dude's Breweria, the only brewery in the nation that has federal formula approval for a beer made with non-psychoactive cannabidiol, has resumed brewing George Washington's Secret Stash after an eighteen-month hiatus.

Spas are now offering CBD massages, and stores are offering all kinds of CBD products; this week, Native Roots opened an outlet on the 16th Street Mall dedicated to CBD. All this led a reader to ask: With CBD blowing up, why would anyone use THC?

Our Stoner offered a fairly lengthy response to what most readers thought was an easy (and even dumb) question. Answers Ryan:

Ummm...because CBD is non-psychoactive.

Replies Lori:

Because being high is nice. Duh.



Adds Mary:

Let's see... because some of us consenting adults like weed.



Responds Jason:

“With O’Doul’s everywhere, why still drink beer with alcohol?” Do they really need us to explain it to them?



But others offer more detailed explanations. Says Xandia:

Having MS, I use both THC for pain management and CBD for inflammation. My MS medication required three shots a week at $5,600 a month without insurance and made me feel like I had the flu all the time. Weed has kept me in remission longer and I am able to enjoy life.

Says Eric:

To me, the THC helps my brain, not just my body, with the pain, as the high is a distraction in itself. Sometimes that's all that is needed.



And Jaime explains:

THC and CBD have their own unique binding site in our endocannabinoid system; they do different things for the body. As does CBG, CBN, CBC, etc. Endocannabinoid receptors 1 and 2 are spaced separately: one type in our central nervous system, the other in our peripheral nervous system. They also can act differently when combined differently! Full spectrum oils leave all the cannabinoid goodness that the plant itself determined to be best in conjunction. I always recommend full spectrum CBD oils. THC helps my stress levels, a trigger for my seizures. The other cannabinoids help regulate my senses, i.e. vision, and manages my partial seizures. But everyone will respond slightly differently, based on their biology. Oh and THC helps me do math better.



Concludes Robert:

I smoke weed for the CBD, and I read Playboy for the articles.



Here's our Stoner's official answer: "Don’t let all the hype about CBD, CBN, CBG and all of the other cannabinoids coming out of the weedwork distract you from what THC can do. While the medical and wellness potential of other cannabinoids — especially non-psychoactive ones, like CBD — is definitely exciting, we should never discount THC, either by itself or combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes."

According to our Stoner, "THC has been shown to help reduce pain and nausea, which even led to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Marinol, a pill made of synthetic THC used to treat nausea and vomiting brought on by cancer treatment. It’s also exhibited potential in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, sleeping disorders, inflammation and certain convulsive disorders. When THC is paired with other cannabinoids in a whole-plant cannabis extract, the combination has served as an alternative treatment for debilitated and terminally ill patients."

What do you think of CBD? THC? Post a comment, or email marijuana@westword.com.