The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: CBD Tolerance Breaks
Westword

Ask a Stoner: CBD Tolerance Breaks

Herbert Fuego | February 27, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Dear Stoner: I take regular tolerance breaks to keep my effective dose of THC low. Can I also take a break from CBD to save some money and keep my tolerance low?
Courtney

Dear Courtney: If CBD is helping an ongoing medical condition, then you should probably keep using it to avoid a serious incident, and taking a break from it while treating more common issues like inflammation or lack of sleep will likely lead to those ailments returning. But I do feel your budget pain, because some CBD products are priced as if they weren’t grown on a farm.

Your body's tolerance to CBD might not evolve in similar fashion to how it responds to regular THC use.
Your body's tolerance to CBD might not evolve in similar fashion to how it responds to regular THC use.
Jacqueline Collins

Research proves your tolerance-break theory about THC getting weaker the more often we use it. However, early research shows that CBD may get stronger the more we use it if taken in full-spectrum hemp oil, which includes small, legal amounts of THC and other plant compounds. CBD isolate may lead to a bell curve in benefits, though, requiring more doses as the effects level off.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

