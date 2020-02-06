 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Charlotte's Web has opened a pop-up market in downtown Denver/EXPAND
Courtesy of WKC

Charlotte's Web Opens CBD Pop-Up on Dairy Block

Westword Staff | February 6, 2020 | 1:31pm
AA

Popular Colorado CBD producer Charlotte's Web has opened a pop-up market in downtown Denver, selling hemp extract products and cannabis artwork at the Dairy Block for the next two months.

The pop up opened on February 3 at the Free Market food and retail marketplace at 1801 Blake Street, where it's now selling CBD lotions, gummies, sublingual oils, pet products and more infused items produced by the southern Colorado hemp company as part of its medical-hemp advocacy Trust the Earth campaign. Along with CBD products, there will be art produced by Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One.

One of the first high-CBD cannabis strains to gain nationwide attention for its reported medical benefits, Charlotte's Web eventually led to a company under the same name founded by the seven Stanley brothers — Josh, Joel , Jesse, Jon, Jordan, Jared and J. Austin — who'd developed the strain in Colorado Springs.

The pop-up will be open through March 31.

