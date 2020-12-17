Ask a Stoner: How Do Dispensaries Remain Popular After Weed Recalls?

Dear Stoner: I drive by several dispensaries on my way home from work that have issued recalls for shitty weed, and there are lines out the door for all of them. Do people even care what they’re smoking anymore?

Revi

Dear Revi: Did they ever? Most of the repeat offenders for pesticides and mold had reputations that preceded any government-issued recalls. I’m not going to throw stones here (you can look up recalls on the websites of the state Marijuana Enforcement Division or Denver Department of Public Health and Environment), but I’ll take quality buds over price and location.

Jacqueline Collins

This internal conflict isn’t new, though, and stretches back far before legalization. I remember telling a friend that his hash was part of a pesticide recall in 2017. He shrugged and took another dab. The same guy still loves black-market vape pens in New York.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

If the weed is cheap enough, someone will always buy it, even if it comes with a health notice. Does that mean consumers deserve the potential health effects that might come from inhaling unhealthy levels of pesticides, mold and additives? Less empathetic stoners might say yes.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.