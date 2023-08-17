 A Co-Worker Saw Me Smoking Weed at a Concert. Should I Be Worried? | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Marijuana

My Co-Worker Saw Me Smoking Pot at a Show. Should I Be Worried?

This isn't the death knell at work that it once was, so continue acting as if nothing happened.
August 17, 2023
A happy cartoon character smokes weed
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I'm about six weeks into a new job. Nice company and cool people, but weed is part of the drug test, so no one really talks about it in the office. I'm 90 percent sure that a co-worker who's not my boss but is definitely higher up than I am saw me smoking weed at a Red Rocks show last night. What do I do now?
Ultra Worried

Dear Ultra Worried: As someone with nothing on the line, I think you're worrying too much. But let's not pretend this is a nothing burger, either: You never want to be caught doing something banned by company policy, especially if your relationship with the gazer is tenuous. Still, it's not like you were seen railing lines at a strip club. Consider the circumstances. What sort of show were you at? Based on the performer, there's a very good chance your co-worker was smoking weed, too...and then some. We're in 2023 Colorado, not ’90s middle America.
click to enlarge A concert goer smokes a joint outdoors
There's a good chance that your co-worker was smoking weed at the concert, too.
Miles Chrisinger
Continue interacting with your superior as if nothing happened. If you locked eyes at the show, then ask if they had a good time during your next work interaction. You'll come across more innocently, and their response could provide insight into any potential narcing. I highly doubt anything comes of this, but start chugging water or securing a hookup for fake urine if you're that worried.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending

Dispensary Unveils New Ukrainian Mural and Festival Plans

Events

Dispensary Unveils New Ukrainian Mural and Festival Plans

By Thomas Mitchell
Breaking Down the Psychedelics Decriminalized in Colorado

Psychedelics

Breaking Down the Psychedelics Decriminalized in Colorado

By Miranda Burton
Why Colorado Tokers Love Peach Maraschino

Strain Reviews

Why Colorado Tokers Love Peach Maraschino

By Herbert Fuego
Colorado's Marijuana Industry Experiences Small Bump in June

Business

Colorado's Marijuana Industry Experiences Small Bump in June

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation