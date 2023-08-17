My Co-Worker Saw Me Smoking Pot at a Show. Should I Be Worried?

Dear Stoner: I'm about six weeks into a new job. Nice company and cool people, but weed is part of the drug test, so no one really talks about it in the office. I'm 90 percent sure that a co-worker who's not my boss but is definitely higher up than I am saw me smoking weed at a Red Rocks show last night. What do I do now?
Ultra Worried
Dear Ultra Worried: As someone with nothing on the line, I think you're worrying too much. But let's not pretend this is a nothing burger, either: You never want to be caught doing something banned by company policy, especially if your relationship with the gazer is tenuous. Still, it's not like you were seen railing lines at a strip club. Consider the circumstances. What sort of show were you at? Based on the performer, there's a very good chance your co-worker was smoking weed, too...and then some. We're in 2023 Colorado, not ’90s middle America.
fake urine if you're that worried.
Send questions to [email protected].