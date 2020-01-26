 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
An amnesty box at Colorado Springs Airport.EXPAND
An amnesty box at Colorado Springs Airport.
Courtesy of Colorado Springs Airport

Reader: If You Want Free Weed, Run a Denver Airbnb

Westword Staff | January 26, 2020 | 5:33am
AA

Even though more than ten states now allow the sale of recreational marijuana, it's still considered a controlled substance by the feds, so you can't fly with it. Colorado Springs and Aspen airports both have amnesty boxes where travelers can dispose of cannabis they can't take out of Colorado. But not Denver International Airport.

“Most people coming into DIA know about Colorado and federal law,” says Emily Williams, spokesperson for the airport. “The vast majority of travelers are simply not bringing it into the airport; therefore, we just don’t see the need for amnesty boxes.”

Still, airport employees report finding plenty of marijuana that's been tossed. And they're not the only ones. Says Dave: 

Related Stories

 If you want a lot of weed, run a Denver AirBnB. People leave behind what they don't use regularly.

Adds Julie:

 I read an article a couple years ago about rental car return agents finding it often, for the same reason.

Responds Brentcat:

 I used to be a limo driver, and people left weed with me every day. I don’t smoke. My roommates loved it, though.

Comments Jason:

 Heard the trash can at the “Leaving Colorful Colorado “ sign is a common drop point, too.

Advises Michael:

 Shhhhh!!

If you forget to dispose of your marijuana, will you be stopped by security? “The purpose of the TSA isn’t to look for marijuana, but to protect the plane,” Williams responds. “But it’s still not permissible to have marijuana in the airport or on the plane, so if it’s found, they have to follow the law and take it away.”

How hard does TSA look? That's a matter of debate, too. What have you encountered at DIA? Other airports? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >