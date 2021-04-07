Colorado Auctioning Stoner License Plates for Charity

The fourteen state-issued plates up for grabs feature words and phrases like “BONG," “HASH," “STASH," "INDICA," "GANJA," "GOTWAX" and "ISIT420."

A new fundraising effort between the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and state Department of Transportation is auctioning off pot-themed license plates until April 20, the 4/20 holiday. Announced on April 1 (but not an April Fool's joke), the charity auction will raise money to provide support and resources for disabled people across Colorado.

The fourteen state-issued plates up for grabs feature words and phrases like “BONG," “HASH," “STASH," "INDICA," "GANJA," "GOTWAX" and "ISIT420," as well as more tame words like"HEMP," "GREEN" and "HONEY," with the rest featured on the auction's website. The highest-earning plate so far is "ISIT420," which is currently accepting offers over $6,500. Meanwhile, “TEGRIDY," a reference to Marsh family's fictional cannabis farm on South Park, is currently going for over $2,250.

The state plans on returning next year with another 4/20-themed auction in April, so here are some ideas for the next round of stoner plates:

OGKUSH

A nod to the classic strain, and a favorite among Colorado tokers.

MILEHIGH

Someone must already have this as a vanity plate, because this one's omission is surprising.

TOWELIE

If we're going to keep the South Park references going, this classic character has been a stoner culture icon since the show creators first introduced him in 2001. Take your new plate on a ride down memory lane — and don't forget to bring a towel!

ZOINKS

Let's not forget the original cartoon stoner we fell in love with, Shaggy Rogers, who's "zoinks" catchphrase was just as much a pothead giveaway as his appetite for Scooby Snacks (which is also a weed strain now, by the way).

BUBBLER

Tell the cop that it's a water pipe to put your weed in, man!

THC-420

Someone could definitely be driving around with this one already, hopefully by complete accident.

MR-BRN1 and MRSBRN1

For the guy and gal who've always got joints tucked in their ears, and love in their hearts.