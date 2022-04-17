Reader: In Colorado, 4/20 Is Something to Celebrate

And after a two-year pause because of the pandemic, 4/20 should be a very big party this year. In advance of this week's festivities, Thomas Mitchell offered a look back at Colorado's cannabis connections through the years, while our Stoner looked ahead to the free Mile High 420 Festival set for Civic Center Park on April 20.
Readers offered their own thoughts and memories on the Westword Facebook posts of both those stories. Says Daniel:
I remember when this festival was nothing more than a few gangbangers, a few hippies, a few cowboys and a few groups of kids ditching school, all together at the park in peace while the cops just sat there on their horses and enjoyed the sunshine.Responds Joe:
It's the same crowd now, just times a thousand. And I'll be in that crowd, enjoying the sunshine and the smoke.Counters Anwar:
"420 Festivals" are an embarrassment to the majority of cannabis users, usually attracting the lowest common denominator.Adds Rick:
You can expect a bunch of sixteen-year-olds running around, actin' a foo!Responds Joy:
What's wrong with that? There will be sixty-year-olds running around, too. In Colorado, 4/20 is something for everyone to celebrate.Comments John:
Can't wait until the fed makes it legal. Tired of every amateur coming to Denver.Concludes Doug:
Leave those kids alone........
And see our complete list of 4/20 events here.