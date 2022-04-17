Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: In Colorado, 4/20 Is Something to Celebrate

April 17, 2022 8:18AM

Civic Center Park on 4/20 in 2014.
Civic Center Park on 4/20 in 2014. Kyle Huninghake
For decades, cannabis consumers and advocates have gathered in Civic Center Park on April 20. After Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, the event became less of a political action that a big party.

And after a two-year pause because of the pandemic, 4/20 should be a very big party this year. In advance of this week's festivities, Thomas Mitchell offered a look back at Colorado's cannabis connections through the years, while our Stoner looked ahead to the free Mile High 420 Festival set for Civic Center Park on April 20.

Readers offered their own thoughts and memories on the Westword Facebook posts of both those stories. Says Daniel:
I remember when this festival was nothing more than a few gangbangers, a few hippies, a few cowboys and a few groups of kids ditching school, all together at the park in peace while the cops just sat there on their horses and enjoyed the sunshine.
Responds Joe: 
It's the same crowd now, just times a thousand. And I'll be in that crowd, enjoying the sunshine and the smoke.
Counters Anwar:
"420 Festivals" are an embarrassment to the majority of cannabis users, usually attracting the lowest common denominator.
Adds Rick:
You can expect a bunch of sixteen-year-olds running around, actin' a foo!
Responds Joy: 
What's wrong with that? There will be sixty-year-olds running around, too. In Colorado, 4/20 is something for everyone to celebrate.
Comments John:
Can't wait until the fed makes it legal. Tired of every amateur coming to Denver.
Concludes Doug:
Leave those kids alone........
Are you planning to be at Civic Center on 4/20? Have you gone before? What do you think of the changes over the decades? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editori[email protected]

And see our complete list of 4/20 events here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation