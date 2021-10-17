Reader: Colorado Cannabis Is Becoming a Bigger Joke Every Day

And then Boulder-based Wana Edibles announced that it will be acquired by a Canadian company, Canopy Growth, if and when marijuana is legalized federally.
But in their comments on our Facebook posts of these stories, readers aren't waiting to share what they think of these deals and the consolidation of Colorado's cannabis industry in general. Says Geordy:
Wow, two huge deals announced just recently with out-of-state firms making acquisitions that will impact the landscape in Colorado for sure.Adds Robert:
Cool. The five douche bros at the top get a massive payout, and another large Colorado employer goes under the thumb of a distant investment group with an expected middle finger to employees and customers.Suggests Jordan:
That's corporate for ya. I shop at a cute little mom and pop shop, best vibes, great product, really decent prices.Comments Dom:
Colorado cannabis is becoming a bigger joke every day. Over-regulated (with atrocious "science" to justify it), over axed, and constantly overlooked with double standards that are criminal.Offers Lindsay:
in Austin Powers voice Yay, capitalism!Concludes Kyle:
Screw the patients (and even rec customers), make a bunch of money, go corporate, pay employee and growers laughable wages, don’t use any of the tax money for our state.
Colorado has simply failed on cannabis... for patients, for the employees and for the people. It's used as a piggybank. Hell, even Oklahoma is doing better for its patients, employees and companies.What do you think of the current consolidation in Colorado's cannabis market? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]