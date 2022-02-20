Support Us

Reader: Some People Living in Denver Are Higher Than a Mile

February 20, 2022

Soon to be a pot-friendly patio for JAD's Smokehouse. Thomas Mitchell
Adams County just approved the first entertainment venue/pot lounge in Colorado that will also be able to serve as a mini-dispensary and actually sell marijuana products, which can be consumed inside or on an outdoor patio. Yes, that's a first for the state; while there have been a few lounges and private clubs operating in various locations around Colorado, sales were not allowed. And liquor at such sites still isn't.

JAD's Smokehouse had been pursuing approval from the county's Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority Board since last summer, and received the final go-ahead during a virtual public meeting on February 16. Once the smoke ventilation system and some electronic features are completed, the new pot lounge, mini-market and music venue could be open as soon as February 25, according to owner Joshua Davis.

And many consumers can't wait, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook page post of the news about JAD's. Says Tony:
Yes indeed, folks, some people living in Denver nowadays are higher then a mile, that's for sure.
Adds Stephanie:
The whole state is going to reek before too long.
Wonders Amy:
Why is everyone acting like weed isn’t already smoked everywhere here and has been for a long, long time?
Notes Karen:
But you can't sit in a bar and smoke a cigarette.
Replies Timmy: 
One substance is a known medicinal plant and has numerous health benefits. The other is a known cause of death and cancer.

It’s not that big of a deal to light a cancer stick outside instead of at the bar seating. This is the only cannabis venue of its kind so far so let’s not try to shame it by citing tobacco laws where they really aren’t relevant.
Comments Edward:
It's not the first. The first pot lounges started when cannabis was first legalized in Colorado. I met a bunch of cool people back then fifteen years ago.
Reponds Aaron:
 Yeah, but they are in a super-gray legal area. This one is the first legit one.
Yes, JAD's will definitely be the first of its kind in Colorado, and there could soon be more. In the meantime, what clubs/social-consumption venues have you visited around the state? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
