Reader: Expiration Dates? Anything to Weed Out Greedy Corporations

Assistant Attorney General Ross Hoogerhyde is leading a team in the AG's Marijuana, Liquor and Bankruptcy Unit, which provides legal and litigation advice to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and state Department of Revenue. "We have a number of bad testing cases right now," he told a MED rulemaking board on September 30. "Every member of my team has more than one testing case, including testing cases with adverse health effects for consumers."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post, consumers applaud the concept of an expiration date for marijuana. Says Lucjana:
Great idea. I've bought some so dry it turned to powder when busting a bud.Adds Mile High:
It's about time!Notes Keith:
I think that's an amazing idea! When you have places like Maggie's Farm that sell year-old weed because they produce so much, and instead of putting new harvest up they sell the old stuff because they just have too much from outdoor harvesting.Suggests Josh:
I assume this would help cut down on over-production and wasting state water resources. Anything to weed out these massive greedy corporate companies. Definitely on board with this.Comments Justin:
When weed is grown with love, care and detail, you can taste it. You can see it. You can smell it. You can feel it. You know it's been slow-dried in the perfect conditions. Then cured for minimum a month before selling. Then kept at 62 percent humidity with the packets, not to sell wet weed, but to sell perfectly dried weed that has its trichomes preserved due to the perfect humidity for it to be stored. You grows out there that do not grow for mass but for quality, I support you.Concludes Donatella:
Great idea! Let me help dispose of the expired product!The new rules are slated to be released October 11.