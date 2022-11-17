Snaxland Applies to Open First Colorado Dispensary

The ownership behind Snaxland, a popular cannabis growing operation based in Colorado, has applied to purchase a former dispensary location in southwest Denver.
Documents at the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses show a pending transfer of ownership for a building at 543 Bryant Street that was once occupied by a Golden Meds dispensary. Although it's still owned by the dispensary chain, it could get new life if the transfer application is accepted.
According to Excise and Licenses, the application requests that Golden Meds transfer ownership of the dispensary to an LLC owned by Dustin Chavez, the registered owner of Snaxland. Chavez could not be reached for comment, but Golden Meds and Snaxland confirm the agreement.
One of the state's most popular cannabis flower brands (and a favorite of Westword's cannabis reviewer), Snaxland first sprouted in 2016, according to the company's Instagram page. Strains from the cultivation were soon in demand at dispensaries across the state, winning numerous awards from media and at cannabis competitions for such creations as Apple Fritter, Gary Payton, Melonade and Project 4510.
This would be Snaxland's first store in Colorado, but the company already operates a dispensary in Oklahoma, where medical marijuana sales are legal.
Wholesale cannabis cultivators in Colorado like Snaxland have built loyal followings of customers who eagerly drive to dispensaries carrying the grower's latest strains. While the ownership behind growers and dispensaries often intertwine, Snaxland could be the first popular grower in Colorado to open a dispensary under the same brand. California-based Cookies, another popular name in commercial cannabis growing, operates a handful of stores in Colorado, but Cookies also licenses other growers to produce its strains in Colorado.