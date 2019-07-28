Reader: Cities That Don't Sell Pot Are Missing a Good Thing

Already a hot dining destination, Berkeley could now be a cannabis corridor...at least if your definition of Berkeley stretches to 5398 Sheridan Boulevard, in unincorporated Adams County. That's where Berkeley Dispensary just opened right by the borders of Arvada and Westminster, suburbs that ban marijuana sales.

Since the population of those two towns combined is more than 330,000, Berkeley Dispensary co-owner Rita Tsalyuk sees an opportunity to serve suburban stoners and commuters alike. And readers agree that there's plenty of potential.

Says Trevor:

Great little shop. Happy to have them in the neighborhood.



Adds Joy:

Arvada's loss is Adams County's gain.

Comments Devin:

Smart decision. The dispensaries in Federal Heights are always packed because Arvada and Westminster are determined to keep them out. Their loss, I suppose. As an Arvada resident, I'd love to see tax dollars going back into our community, but the city is too stubborn to embrace a good thing.

Responds Ruth:

Our little town has five dispensaries that happily serve much of the Western Slope, because other cities (Grand Junction) are also too stubborn to embrace a good thing.

"Being the closest [dispensary] to Arvada, the location is very convenient for the west side of town as well as transit travelers," Tsalyuk says. "The west side of the Denver metro has finally added this convenient option."

The new dispensary is owned by Yuma Way, a group that also has stores in Denver and Longmont. And it's so close to Arvada that even Google Maps lists the town in Berkeley Dispensary's address.

Are towns like Arvada and Westminster shortchanging their treasuries by being pot prudes? What Colorado town would you like to see allow the sale of legalized cannabis? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.