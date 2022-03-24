Colorado's CO2 Recycling Partnership for Beer and Marijuana Could Return Someday

In perhaps the most Colorado partnership ever, a brewery and marijuana cultivation teamed up two years ago to recycle carbon emissions. That relationship came to an end, sadly, but there's a sliver of hope within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for a revival.
The CDPHE's pilot program connected the Clinic, a Denver-area dispensary chain, with brewery Denver Beer Company for a CO2-sharing program in which the emissions created during the beer fermentation were captured and sold to the Clinic. The CO2 was then used to enrich the Clinic's marijuana plants.
However, CO2 is also used by breweries to further carbonate beer. Facing increased in-house demand for the natural gas as Denver Beer Co. neared a new location opening in 2021, co-founder Charlie Berger had to end the partnership, he says.
The partnership provided enough CO2 for a four-month growing cycle, and even helped birth a brand new strain from the Clinic. But the program ceased after the first harvest, and no more breweries or marijuana cultivations have participated since, according to the CDPHE.
When the program was unveiled, Governor Jared Polis expressed hope that more breweries and marijuana growing operations would enter similar partnerships. But CDPHE environmental consultant Kaitlin Urso, who helped kickstart and manage the pilot program, says multiple participants weren't intended.
“It was ahead of its time,” Urso says of the program.
To participate, Denver Beer Co. had to partner with Earthy Labs, a manufacturer of CO2-recycling equipment, in order to for the Clinic to receive the recycled gas. According to Urso, there was no outside funding or grants available for the project, so the upfront cost associated with the move could scare businesses away.
“It's still a high-dollar investment. It's a lot of capital for a brewery to come up with," she says. “It was independently financed and economically viable on its own. Most of the environmental grants out there are for physical waste streams, like recycling or repurposing, and things like that. Having [CO2] be a gas, it was really hard to apply any traditional grant-funding to it."
At least three small-scale craft breweries are interested in replicating the project, according to Urso, but Berger believes the lack of city, state or federal funding are a barrier for participation. To lighten the financial load, Urso says Earthly Labs may be working on additional financing options for equipment installation.
"We’re so new to seeing CO2 as a pollutant and as a waste, and even as a commodity,” she adds.
According to the CDPHE, Denver Beer Co. achieved a return on its investment after eighteen months, as promised. However, refined CO2 prices increased after the agreement, and Denver Beer Co. was eventually selling CO2 to the Clinic for 15 to 20 percent less than market rate, Berger recalls.
The Clinic received around 530 pounds of purified CO2 per week, according to Chris Baca, the Clinic's growing operations director. The project resulted in a strain “93 Hoppy Trees,” symbolizing the number of hypothetical trees saved during the pilot program.
Considering the lack of funding opportunities for the program, Urso and Baca deem the effort a success, with Baca adding that “everything worked out really well.” He'd like to restart the partnership with Denver Beer Co. or work with another brewery in the future, he says.
Berger agrees.
“We collected CO2 that would have otherwise been sent to the atmosphere, accomplished a fun collaboration between two very highly regulated industries, and saved the Earth while doing it,” he notes.