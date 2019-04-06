Department of Revenue Has a New Director (and So Does Pot Industry)

Governor Jared Polis has appointed a new head of the Colorado Department of Revenue, so if you're participating in just about any industry that we get our jollies from, it's time to pay attention to Lu Córdova, the DOR's latest executive director. Responsible for regulating the alcohol, cannabis and tobacco industries, as well as racing and gaming, the DOR crafts most of the rules that affect our legal fast fun and debauchery.

The DOR also controls the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, the governing body for Colorado's pot industry. The DOR and MED's influence on marijuana decisions looms large during legislative sessions: The department is frequently consulted for its position on marijuana bills, and the DOR essentially wrote most of the recommended sunset changes to the state's medical and retail marijuana codes that the legislature must approve before the session ends.

Polis's office announced the appointment on April 4. “We are thrilled to have Lu join our team,” the governor said in a statement. “Her vision, expertise and record of experience make her a natural fit at the Department of Revenue. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

Córdova replaces Mike Hartman, who led the DOR for a little under two years under previous governor John Hickenlooper and Polis. The new director has a background in international finance and e-commerce, having worked in capital finance and tech in the Rocky Mountain region. She also previously served as chair of the board of directors for the 10th District Federal Reserve Bank.