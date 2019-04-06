 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
New Department of Revenue director Lu Córdova.EXPAND
New Department of Revenue director Lu Córdova.
Courtesy of the governor's office

Department of Revenue Has a New Director (and So Does Pot Industry)

Thomas Mitchell | April 6, 2019 | 8:34am
AA

Governor Jared Polis has appointed a new head of the Colorado Department of Revenue, so if you're participating in just about any industry that we get our jollies from, it's time to pay attention to Lu Córdova, the DOR's latest executive director. Responsible for regulating the alcohol, cannabis and tobacco industries, as well as racing and gaming, the DOR crafts most of the rules that affect our legal fast fun and debauchery.

The DOR also controls the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, the governing body for Colorado's pot industry. The DOR and MED's influence on marijuana decisions looms large during legislative sessions: The department is frequently consulted for its position on marijuana bills, and the DOR essentially wrote most of the recommended sunset changes to the state's medical and retail marijuana codes that the legislature must approve before the session ends.

Polis's office announced the appointment on April 4. “We are thrilled to have Lu join our team,” the governor said in a statement. “Her vision, expertise and record of experience make her a natural fit at the Department of Revenue. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

Córdova replaces Mike Hartman, who led the DOR for a little under two years under previous governor John Hickenlooper and Polis. The new director has a background in international finance and e-commerce, having worked in capital finance and tech in the Rocky Mountain region. She also previously served as chair of the board of directors for the 10th District Federal Reserve Bank.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >