Dear Stoner: This summer has been super hot after all this rain. I'm curious if these heat waves have affected how cannabis is grown in Colorado.
Dear Quasar: Most of the outdoor cannabis grown in Colorado comes from Pueblo County and rural communities in the southern end of the state. Although the high temperatures may have been a little higher in July or August this year than last, little has changed for growers other than a slightly higher water bill.
Cannabis plants can suffer from heat stress, wilting and curling under prolonged temperatures and sun exposure, and anything above 85 degrees can indeed stunt bud growth. Good luck finding a region during global warming that gets enough sun without topping 85 degrees in the summer, though. Southern Colorado may not have as hospitable an environment for outdoor cannabis as Northern California, but our daily highs rarely break 100 degrees, which is very livable for well-cared cannabis.
