Reader: Colorado - Come for the Blow, Stay for the Snow

The administration's 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health listed Colorado as the number-one state for cocaine consumption among adults, with an estimated 3.06 percent of residents ages eighteen and older admitting to using cocaine within the past year. According to state rankings shared by Addiction Treatment magazine, that puts Colorado cocaine use above East Coast powderhouses likes Vermont, Rhode Island and Massachusetts — and even California, which ranked fifth at 2.51 percent of the state's adult population.
This marks the second time in three years that Colorado tops the country in cocaine sniffing, though rankings can fluctuate significantly: Colorado took the top spot in SAMHSA's 2020 survey but fell to twentieth in 2021 before reclaiming the very un-coveted title again in 2022. In their comments on the Westword Instagram post, readers are ready to share. Says Amy:
Colorado — Come for the blow, stay for the snow.Offers Sam:
Explains all the yappers here.Adds Edi:
Probably because 40 percent of people at bars/shows offer you ❄️ within ten minutes of meeting.Replies Maggie:
No joke! I was in Aspen over New Year's and no one even hides their consumption.Notes Dane:
Those Boulder kids and the DTC bros are at it again….Warns Holt:
Just a reminder that drug use is not a moral issue. But cocaine is dangerous AF. Be careful out there, folksResponds Andrea:
Seriously. Anyone who would do coke in this day and age with fentanyl is just crazy.Concludes Emanuel:
Come on, Colorado, we can do better than this. @denverwestword, don't you have any positive news 🗞️?What do you think of Colorado's latest top spot? When was the last time you used cocaine? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].