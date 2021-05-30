Reader: Colorado Lawmakers Are Trying to Restrict Your Right to Medicine

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Cannabis has been a hot topic at the Colorado Legislature this session, and House Bill 1317 — which would make the state's MMJ program more restrictive and further regulate marijuana concentrates, among other things — passed its third reading in the House on May 27 and moved on to the Senate.

But not before a few lawmakers shared concerns about provisions in the proposal. "I think this bill is well-intentioned to protect our kids," said Representative Kevin Van Winkle before voting no. "It's just not quite there yet."

In their comments on Westword Facebook page posts of our coverage of HB 1317, readers suggest that the bill has already gone way too far. Says Ryan:

They are trying to restrict access to your constitutionally afforded rights to your medicine, by using random anecdotes instead of facts. If your kids are getting into your medical marijuana, then you as a parent are failing, not the already heavily regulated system.



Suggests Colin:



It will kill the medical side of cannabis. The people that really need it will be screwed over but hey, they are trying to increase rec limits to two ounces so Sally Smurf can swing by grab a pound and head back to Texas.



Says Ray:

Sounds like a parenting issue, not a marijuana issue. If your kid commits suicide, there were far bigger issues that you, the parent, didn’t see than marijuana!



Notes Christine:



This is terrible. No one can even OD on high THC levels. It at most makes you stupid and foggy for a few minutes. This is only going to push people to the black market and will really have a bad impact in cannabis sales, which will take a lot of money away from much needed taxes. Call your reps. This bill is terrible, especially for med patients.



Adds Barbara:



This horrible bill removes telemed appointments for the homebound and it pretends doctors understand medical marijuana. This bill is asking the same doctors who prescribe Zoloft without a referral for therapy to now monitor mental health for MMJ.



Notes Josh:

Want to restrict marijuana, but have no problem writing scripts for benzos, Adderall, pain killers, etc. It all comes down to money, and the state not being able to tax medical weed like they do rec weed.



Suggests Jack:

So we can only buy shooters of booze from now on right? Since our model of legalization was based on that of alcohol, the rules should be across the board, right?

Adds Lynne:



I wish we would look at the damage alcohol causes over weed. I'm not saying weed doesn't ever cause damage...but just look outside. Look at the homeless, the battered women, the assaulted women, the children, the deaths from drunk driving, the DEATHS. That's alcohol. folks. The bros will never let us take their beer. No matter the cost.



And Jason concludes:

I’m so sick of people ludicrously suggesting that consuming marijuana causes depression and suicidal thoughts. Is it so hard to comprehend that maybe people who are already depressed and suicidal tend to gravitate towards methods of numbing the pain? Of course numbing the pain through intoxicants is not the solution for mental illness, but let’s stop blaming the weed for the reason your kid is so miserable — because that’s the thing about depression, there isn’t always a clear cut “reason” for it. People are always trying to pass the blame. Besides... these changes will not help anything. The black market will come back in force and Colorado will just lose revenue from taxes. I am a medical patient for my back (doubt the validity and I’ll show you my xrays). Some days I need a little, some days I need a lot. It all just depends. Getting specific with dosage is not practical. Besides, if I consume more one day than another, it will not hurt a goddamn thing.

HB 1317 will be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee on June 1. What do you think committee members should know before they vote on the proposal? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com, and read the current language here.