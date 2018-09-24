Colorado Loosens Hemp Testing Restrictions

A trio of state health and regulatory agencies have come to an agreement on how to test industrial hemp products in Colorado. In a joint bulletin issued Friday, September 21, the Colorado departments of Public Health and Environment, Agriculture and Revenue announced looser restrictions for licensed marijuana testing labs that wish to test industrial hemp and hemp-derived CBD products.

Previously, only hemp businesses registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture could request marijuana labs to test their products, and that was just unprocessed hemp. However, the rise of Colorado's hemp industry and the passage of HB 1295 during the 2018 legislative session has prompted the three state agencies responsible for regulating the plant to ease access to laboratory testing as more hemp and CBD products come to market.

The new law deems that adding hemp, hemp extracts or its naturally occurring cannabinoids to a cosmetic, food, food additive, herb or anything else intended for human consumption no longer adulterates the product — meaning the government approves it for human consumption. Referencing the bill's passage, the DOR, CDA and CDPHE are now unofficially letting companies that contain hemp or hemp extracts from a CDA-registered source to apply for lab testing, too, saying they will not take enforcement action. Here's how it was explained in the bulletin: