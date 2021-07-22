Ask a Stoner: Can Marijuana Deliveries Include Food Orders, Too?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Dear Stoner: Can these cannabis delivery companies also deliver me tacos and a Gatorade with that $80 weed order?

Power Lunch

Dear Power Lunch: Neither state nor city rules for marijuana delivery addressed this issue clearly, so we reached out to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses and the state Marijuana Enforcement Division to find out.

Turns out Denver largely follows the state’s lead on marijuana delivery regulations, and they both have the same policy here — which, not surprisingly, is dull and restrictive. Per the MED, marijuana delivery drivers can only transport products that are licensed to be sold at dispensaries, so that eliminates made-to-order food from the equation. And because dispensaries are also banned from selling any food or drink without cannabis in them, that also cuts out Gatorade, chips and other pre-packaged snacks.

Marijuana deliveries are expected to begin in Denver before summer ends. iStock/ Ridofranz

Marijuana delivery-service owners and their drivers can fulfill restaurant orders and other deliveries while off the pot clock, according to the MED, but that essentially turns one job into two. Looks like you’ll have to keep paying two different drivers, or take care of one of those cravings before indulging in the other.



