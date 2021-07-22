Ask a Stoner: Can Marijuana Deliveries Include Food Orders, Too?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: Can these cannabis delivery companies also deliver me tacos and a Gatorade with that $80 weed order?
Power Lunch
Dear Power Lunch: Neither state nor city rules for marijuana delivery addressed this issue clearly, so we reached out to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses and the state Marijuana Enforcement Division to find out.
Turns out Denver largely follows the state’s lead on marijuana delivery regulations, and they both have the same policy here — which, not surprisingly, is dull and restrictive. Per the MED, marijuana delivery drivers can only transport products that are licensed to be sold at dispensaries, so that eliminates made-to-order food from the equation. And because dispensaries are also banned from selling any food or drink without cannabis in them, that also cuts out Gatorade, chips and other pre-packaged snacks.
Marijuana delivery-service owners and their drivers can fulfill restaurant orders and other deliveries while off the pot clock, according to the MED, but that essentially turns one job into two. Looks like you’ll have to keep paying two different drivers, or take care of one of those cravings before indulging in the other.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.