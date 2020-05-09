Roots Rx, Edibles Brands Raise Money for Mountain Food Banks

A Colorado dispensary chain and several large edibles brands have earmarked a portion of their sales to support food banks in six mountain communities.

Roots Rx operates six pot shops between Aspen, Basalt, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Gunnison and Leadville, towns that always see a drop in visitors in the spring. But COVID-19 has impacted them worse than any seasonal malaise, from a spike in confirmed cases to the ax that the pandemic took to tourism-dependent local economies. Since dispensaries have been allowed to stay open, Roots Rx management looked for ways to help those struggling financially.

So through May 20, 5 percent of the proceeds from all Roots Rx edibles sales will go to food banks serving the towns in which the dispensary chain operates; the company estimates it had donated over $3,800 by May 6.

“Through our donations from edibles sales for the next month, we hope to help our locals currently out of work,”

Roots Rx general manager Brittany Peno says. “The impact COVID-19 has had on Colorado tourism during what is normally a busy time of year is substantial, and we think that being allowed to stay open means we have the essential responsibility to give back to our local communities."

Edibles companies Canyon Cultivation, Cheeba Chews, Iovia, Incredibles and Wana Brands have all committed to contribute, as well. “This month, when you purchase any of our edibles at Roots Rx locations, at least 5 percent of the wholesale cost will be donated to the food banks in Colorado directly servicing our hard-hit, tourism-based communities," explains Cheeba Chews representative Dustin Coren. "Here's hoping that you share that feeling: Each edible purchase shows Colorado that the cannabis community cares."

Roots Rx and its edibles partners join a growing list of Colorado marijuana businesses donating their time, money and resources to various forms of COVID-19 relief. Last month, southern Colorado growing operation Pure Greens led an effort pairing a distillery and brewery to make hand sanitizer for first responders and local businesses, and Denver dispensary chain Good Chemistry donated $50,000 to the state's COVID Relief Fund. Leafbuyer, an online dispensary menu and loyalty service, is offering free communication services to small businesses in Colorado Springs and Denver.



Know of other cannabis companies contributing to the fight against COVID-19? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.