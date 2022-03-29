Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Have Extractors Become Colorado's Best Growers?

March 29, 2022 6:47AM

Ask a Stoner: Have Extractors Become Colorado's Best Growers?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Remember when Colorado’s best growers were, you know, growers? Seems like all the best flower is coming from extraction brands nowadays.
Twilighted

Dear Twilighted: Shots fired. While there are indeed talented growers in Colorado, let’s stay on the positive side of your complaint: Extraction brands that have branched into cultivation deserve praise. Green Dot Labs and 710 Labs dropped some of the most successful strains last year, and Single Source’s move into recreational flower was the best rookie campaign I’ve smoked in a while — and that was a hard achievement, considering it was GMO, which just about every grower in town has touched.

What do those companies have in common? They all make rosin from their internal cultivations and were already growing great weed before selling it to us. On the other end, Cherry, one of the better wholesale growers in Colorado, started making rosin in 2021, and it’s right up there with other popular rosin labels. Good flower and solventless extraction sort of go hand in hand culturally and commercially, since doing both doesn’t require a huge investment. Maybe this will make established flower brands step up their game.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation