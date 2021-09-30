Ask a Stoner: Why Does Colorado Cannabis Follow California Trends?

Dear Stoner: Tell me I'm wrong: Colorado has become a breeding ground for California strains two years after they're popular in California.
Potato Lover
Dear Potato Lover: Yeah, but so what? This isn’t new, and we’re hardly alone. California sets trends, and that’s not specific to pot. The majority of the country’s entertainment and tech industries are in California, which boasts two different cities — Los Angeles and San Francisco — that have a lot more pull with America’s cool kids than Denver does. Right now we’re seeing Colorado growers growing a lot of Cookies strains, but it’s not like Colorado hasn’t been using California-born genetics or following California extraction trends for decades now. Most of the country ends up following California’s cannabis trends at some point.
Rare Dankness and Cannarado have produced several nationally known strains, and Cherry, Clearwater, Den-Rec and most of the better Colorado growers like to tinker with their own genetics, even if they do recognize the need to sell the Runtz and MACs of the world.
