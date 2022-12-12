Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Colorado's October Marijuana Sales Figures Continued the Drop

December 12, 2022 4:52PM

Colorado dispensary sales are in stuck in a rut.
Colorado dispensary sales are in stuck in a rut. Westword
Colorado dispensary sales continued to fall on a monthly and year-to-year basis in October, according to the most recent numbers released by the state Department of Revenue, in a continuation of the  marijuana industry's down period.

After breaking $2 billion in total annual sales in the state for two straight years, Colorado will be lucky to hit $1.8 billion in 2022 — and based on October's sales numbers, it will probably come up short of that. Dispensaries accounted for just over $142 million in sales in October, DOR data shows, and monthly sales have only crossed the $150 million mark four times this year. November and December are the only months left for the DOR report in 2022, and those months are traditionally some of the worst performing for dispensaries.

Colorado's pot industry has been stuck in a rut for over a year as sales sink and more states legalize recreational marijuana. Dispensaries are expecting to see a 20 percent drop in sales from 2021 to 2022, while the average price per pound of flower has dropped nearly 59 percent since last year, reaching a record low.

Medical marijuana sales have hit record monthly lows numerous times this year, and they continued to do so in October, barely hitting $17 million. Recreational sales in October didn't fare much better, accounting for just under $125 million, the second-lowest month so far in 2022.

The decline in sales has led to layoffs in the marijuana industry and store closures across Colorado, although that hasn't stopped new dispensaries from opening in their places. The amount of money spent on marijuana business mergers and acquisitions has also increased in 2022, crossing a half-billion by the fall.
click to enlarge
Colorado Department of Revenue
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation