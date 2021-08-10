Colorado Marijuana Sales Experience Rare Drop in June

Although June sales typically benefit from a summer jump in dispensary action, this June's marijuana sales totaled just under $187.3 million, according to the state Department of Revenue, a 3.5 percent drop from May and 9.2 percent lower than April's sales.
Both medical and recreational marijuana sales dropped month-over-month from May to June, according to the DOR. Recreational sales were responsible for bringing in $152.7 million, while medical sales reached $34.5 million.
On top of seeing decreasing sales for two months straight, Colorado dispensaries also experienced a 5.8 percent dip in comparison to June of 2020, when pot shops collected almost $199 million, DOR data shows.
A recent economic forecast from the Governor's Office of State Planning and Budget had estimated that state tax revenue from marijuana in 2021 would be about $2.8 million lower than predicted in March (although that forecast still predicted that both fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 would see overall growth). The forecast cited increasing retail prices and supply fluctuation as potential reasons for a shift in sales numbers.
Despite the drop in sales for two months straight, this year's total of $1.15 billion in sales through June still puts Colorado on track to break last year's record-breaking total of $2.19 billion. Through June, marijuana taxes and fees have also accounted for over $217 million in state tax revenue, according to DOR data.