Reader: Two Billion Dollars in Marijuana Taxes Since 2014? Where Did It Go?

Meanwhile, new figures from the Department of Revenue show that medical and recreational marijuana combined for $158.4 million in sales in November, pushing the 2021 total to just over $2.06 billion for the year — with one month left to be reported.
Even though the ultimate tallies aren't in, consumers aren't waiting to weigh in with their opinions, as evidenced by comments on the Westword Facebook page.
Says Randy:
Two billion dollars! Man, does this government waste money. Think of the valuable things that money could have accomplished: cure homelessness, stop hunger, create better schools. Shame of them for wasting that windfall. Shame on all of them.Adds Max:
Yet we still can't get schools to stay open and can't plow the streets. Why am I paying effing taxes?Wonders Derek:
How much of that $$ went to law enforcement to kick in the doors and raid medical caregivers and patients?Notes Jeannie:
And yet they continue to cry for more taxes on it.Concludes Paul:
Don't want no drug money. Just say no, Colorado.What do you think about the tax rate on marijuana sales in Colorado? Where do you think that money should go? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]