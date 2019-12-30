 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Green Joint is one of Aspen's most popular pot shops.EXPAND
The Green Joint is one of Aspen's most popular pot shops.
YouTube/The Green Joint

Ten Mountain-Town Dispensaries Worth a Visit

Herbert Fuego | December 30, 2019 | 7:15am
AA

Whether you're visiting one of Colorado's mountain towns from out of state or making a trip to the slopes from Denver, cannabis has become a checklist item for many of us. And while we all like to bring our own goodies from home to save time and money, there's a reason that hotels keep toothbrushes and matches at the front desk.

Reputed to have high prices and lackluster quality, the dispensary scene in Colorado's ski towns has left much to be desired for regular cannabis users and connoisseurs during our visits. Limited competition and heavy tourist populations have sustained this landscape for several years, but it's not all shitty weed for bad prices. If you know which stores to visit or when to make a pit stop on your way to towns like Vail and Winter Park, trying to get high at upper altitudes won't be such a letdown.

Culling through notes on our personal visits, user reviews and menu prices, we compiled this list of ten mountain-town dispensaries that won't kill your tastebuds or empty your wallet.

The Green Joint
720 East Durant Avenue, Aspen
970-710-2657

SOMA
423 Belleview Avenue, Crested Butte
970-349-6640

Northern Standard
513 North Main Street, Alma
719-836-0420

Breckenridge Organic Therapy
1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge
970-453-0420

High Country Healing
191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
970-468-7858

The town of Vail doesn't allow dispensaries, but Rocky Road sits just outside of the city limits, in Avon.
Rocky Road (Vail)
40928 U.S. Highway 6, Avon
970-688-5633

Telluride Bud Company
135 South Spruce Street, Telluride
970-239-6039

The Greenhouse
730 South Camino Del Rio, Durango
970-247-2420

Rocky Mountain Cannabis (Winter Park)
228 Byers Avenue, Fraser
970-363-7121

Blue Heron Dispensary (Steamboat Springs)
100 West Main Street, Oak Creek
970-736-2268

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

