Ten Mountain-Town Dispensaries Worth a Visit

Whether you're visiting one of Colorado's mountain towns from out of state or making a trip to the slopes from Denver, cannabis has become a checklist item for many of us. And while we all like to bring our own goodies from home to save time and money, there's a reason that hotels keep toothbrushes and matches at the front desk.

Reputed to have high prices and lackluster quality, the dispensary scene in Colorado's ski towns has left much to be desired for regular cannabis users and connoisseurs during our visits. Limited competition and heavy tourist populations have sustained this landscape for several years, but it's not all shitty weed for bad prices. If you know which stores to visit or when to make a pit stop on your way to towns like Vail and Winter Park, trying to get high at upper altitudes won't be such a letdown.

Culling through notes on our personal visits, user reviews and menu prices, we compiled this list of ten mountain-town dispensaries that won't kill your tastebuds or empty your wallet.

The Green Joint

720 East Durant Avenue, Aspen

970-710-2657

SOMA

423 Belleview Avenue, Crested Butte

970-349-6640

Northern Standard

513 North Main Street, Alma

719-836-0420

Breckenridge Organic Therapy

1900 Airport Road, Breckenridge

970-453-0420

High Country Healing

191 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne

970-468-7858

The town of Vail doesn't allow dispensaries, but Rocky Road sits just outside of the city limits, in Avon. Google Maps screenshot

Rocky Road (Vail)

40928 U.S. Highway 6, Avon

970-688-5633

Marijuana Deals Near You

Telluride Bud Company

135 South Spruce Street, Telluride

970-239-6039

The Greenhouse

730 South Camino Del Rio, Durango

970-247-2420

Rocky Mountain Cannabis (Winter Park)

228 Byers Avenue, Fraser

970-363-7121

Blue Heron Dispensary (Steamboat Springs)

100 West Main Street, Oak Creek

970-736-2268