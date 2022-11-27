Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Just How High Can Denver Get?

November 27, 2022 8:57AM

Anthony Camera
This month Colorado voters passed Proposition 122, which made Colorado the second state to decriminalize natural psychedelics and set a timeline for legal access to psilocybin mushrooms...and potentially other psychedelics. While that timeline stretches out into 2024 and beyond, already advocates and entrepreneurs are moving into the space.

Next September, for example, PsyCon, a convention about all things psychedelics, will be coming to Denver. "We are thrilled to be a part of Colorado’s psychedelic industry on the ground floor. It’s a truly momentous occasion,” says PsyCon co-founder Chad Sloan, who has also organized the nationally touring Lucky Leaf Hemp Expo. “We plan to provide people with actionable insights, opportunities for connection and, of course, a chance to commemorate this incredible breakthrough for plant medicine.”

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the PsyCon news, readers offer their own insights (not to mention endorsements of various providers). Says Jay:
Welcome to the Mile High City! Just How high can Denver get?
 Suggests Keef:
Imagine walking around that convention floor.
Notes Jake:
I do magic mushroom therapy and I can say it has improved my daily attitude. I'm more focused and feeling less trauma, less anxious, signs of PTSD being suppressed. You don't do it to trip, you take a mini dose to ease your brain receptors.
Adds Brianna:
Every time I’ve done psychedelics in mini doses, it has been therapeutic and often resulted in lpife changing epiphanies. ... I think the psychedelic experience is one of the most unique experiences on this planet, if not the most unique. There can be bad experiences, too. I’ve had them....
Concludes Chelsea:
I met a guy once with a mushroom coat; he had mushrooms to make you feel anything. Who would want to do mushies with a shrink when you could do them in a forest with wooks and hippies? Asking for a friend.
Did you vote for Proposition 122? How do you think it should be implemented? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation