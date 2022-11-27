Reader: Just How High Can Denver Get?

Next September, for example, PsyCon, a convention about all things psychedelics, will be coming to Denver. "We are thrilled to be a part of Colorado’s psychedelic industry on the ground floor. It’s a truly momentous occasion,” says PsyCon co-founder Chad Sloan, who has also organized the nationally touring Lucky Leaf Hemp Expo. “We plan to provide people with actionable insights, opportunities for connection and, of course, a chance to commemorate this incredible breakthrough for plant medicine.”
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the PsyCon news, readers offer their own insights (not to mention endorsements of various providers). Says Jay:
Welcome to the Mile High City! Just How high can Denver get?Suggests Keef:
Imagine walking around that convention floor.Notes Jake:
I do magic mushroom therapy and I can say it has improved my daily attitude. I'm more focused and feeling less trauma, less anxious, signs of PTSD being suppressed. You don't do it to trip, you take a mini dose to ease your brain receptors.Adds Brianna:
Every time I’ve done psychedelics in mini doses, it has been therapeutic and often resulted in lpife changing epiphanies. ... I think the psychedelic experience is one of the most unique experiences on this planet, if not the most unique. There can be bad experiences, too. I’ve had them....Concludes Chelsea:
I met a guy once with a mushroom coat; he had mushrooms to make you feel anything. Who would want to do mushies with a shrink when you could do them in a forest with wooks and hippies? Asking for a friend.Did you vote for Proposition 122? How do you think it should be implemented? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]