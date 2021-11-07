Support Us

Reader: Thanks, Colorado! Pot's Already Taxed Enough!

November 7, 2021 8:37AM

Jake Holschuh
Proposition 119, the only statewide ballot regarding marijuana, went down in flames on November 2; the measure had called for increasing marijuana taxes to support some out-of-school learning. While plenty of politicians came out in favor of the controversial, well-funded proposal, some educators had objections.

So did consumers, of course. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the election results, cannabis fans and foes alike say they weren't surprised by the failure of 119. Says Kelli:
 It was for increased taxation. That's what was rejected.
Adds Etoile:
Well, yeah, the tax is already 30 percent on it.
Suggests Jeannie:
Tax the golf courses, make the politicians pay for it. I'm more offended by all land wasted by these playgrounds for the wealthy than marijuana use.
Responds Jack:
Thanks, Colorado!! Pot's already taxed enough, how about a new liquor tax?
Notes Serena:
Never was a fan of legalization. Never was a fan of using drug money for children. It's a lose-lose situation all the way around.
And then there's this from Ed, regarding local votes that turned down rec sales.:
Small towns still worried they’ll lose people if they have a store that sells the devil's lettuce.
What did you think about Proposition 119? The other cannabis-related votes in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
