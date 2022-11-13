Support Us

Reader: I'm Glad to Live in a Progressive State That Practices Freedom

November 13, 2022 7:34AM

Natural psychedelics will be decriminalized in Colorado.
On November 8, Colorado voters approved a groundbreaking statewide measure to decriminalize natural psychedelics and create a legal access model for psilocybin mushrooms. The measure now sets a timeline of creating a 21+ legal-access framework for psychedelic mushrooms by late 2024, while also immediately decriminalizing mushrooms, DMT, ibogaine and mescaline (excluding peyote). But the passage of the measure creates the possibility of building a legal-access framework for these other psychedelics by June 2026.

The usual anti-drug crew opposed Proposition 122, but a few unexpected groups had concerns, too. Indigenous groups are concerned about a lack of research and the potential commercialization of substances they have used in religious ceremonies for generations. And advocates worry not just about commercialization, but the potential corporatization of something that has been very grassrooms.

For now, though, many others are simply celebrating a victory in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Prop 122 passing. Says Jason:
This is a fantastic win for those suffering with PTSD, depression, anxiety, mental illness. These substances and their effects are an essential part of the human experience. I would encourage folks to educate themselves on it rather than viewing these as festival drugs.
Suggests Jeanette:
I'm okay with it helping people, but it just means more people on the roads who are under the influence.
Counters Erik:
Yeah, cuz everyone’s first inclination after tripping shrooms is to get behind the wheel.
Replies Tyler:
10,000 DUI arrests in Denver every year, and how many traffic deaths? Bunch of alcoholics there, so a couple of people driving around on shrooms ain’t gonna do nothing.
Notes Levi:
There's plenty of types of medicine that make you groggy, sleepy, discombobulated, and allowing them to use their medicine doesn't mean they're gonna get behind the wheel. Psychedelics should be taken responsibly, and if done so, I believe they can be very helpful and therapeutic. I don't think anyone in their right mind would recommend driving under the influence of psychedelics such as shrooms.
Adds Cristal:
It’s fine with me if people want to use them for fun, but what’s really interesting is the research into the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin.
Warns Andrew:
And so begins the rise of the corporate shroom.
Comments Aaron:
New Denver drug mecca rolls on, with many more casualties flattened on the roadway of "progress"... which in the 303 is confused with permissiveness. Let the good times roll over the Colorado values the state claims to have. Suckas!!!
But Cortner concludes:
I’m so glad to live in a progressive state that practices freedom rather than just preaching about it. God-given plants and mushrooms shouldn’t be illegal.
What do you think of mushrooms and other natural drugs? The provisions in Proposition 122? What would you like to see the state do next? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
