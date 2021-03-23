Ask a Stoner: Which Colorado Town is "Coolest" With Weed?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I know a lot of towns have dispensaries, but which town in Colorado is the “coolest” with weed?
Parakeet
Dear Parakeet: The level of acceptance a Colorado community has for cannabis could be measured in several ways. The number of pot shops allowed in a town is one, and the Denver metro area is pretty full of those. Trinidad, in southern Colorado, probably takes the crown, though, with 26 dispensaries in a town of 8,000 people. But Trinidad recently chose not to allow social pot consumption, while Colorado Springs — a conservative town that bans recreational pot sales — currently allows at least two cannabis-friendly lounges to operate.
Meanwhile, Boulder comes off as granola and hippie-friendly, but the local government has been slow to consider pot hospitality and delivery. Bottom line: It’s complicated, so if you want to feel the most comfortable with your weed-smoking habits, play the numbers and stick with Denver.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.