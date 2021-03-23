 
Ask a Stoner: Which Colorado Town is "Coolest" With Weed?

Herbert Fuego | March 23, 2021 | 6:29am
Dear Stoner: I know a lot of towns have dispensaries, but which town in Colorado is the “coolest” with weed?
Parakeet

Dear Parakeet: The level of acceptance a Colorado community has for cannabis could be measured in several ways. The number of pot shops allowed in a town is one, and the Denver metro area is pretty full of those. Trinidad, in southern Colorado, probably takes the crown, though, with 26 dispensaries in a town of 8,000 people. But Trinidad recently chose not to allow social pot consumption, while Colorado Springs — a conservative town that bans recreational pot sales — currently allows at least two cannabis-friendly lounges to operate.

Jacqueline Collins

Meanwhile, Boulder comes off as granola and hippie-friendly, but the local government has been slow to consider pot hospitality and delivery. Bottom line: It’s complicated, so if you want to feel the most comfortable with your weed-smoking habits, play the numbers and stick with Denver.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

