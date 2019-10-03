The Green Solution Opens New Blackhawk Dispensary

The Green Solution continues to expand in Colorado, betting on prosperity with a new dispensary in Blackhawk.

The state's second-largest dispensary chain will celebrate the grand opening of the new location on Saturday, October 5, making it the eighteenth Green Solution store in Colorado. But the new addition, located at 231 Gregory Street, is already open for business, replacing what was formerly 1859 dispensary.

Company CEO Steve Lopez says the team had been looking for ways to expand the brand across Colorado's Western Slope. “We have a good footprint in the Denver area, but it felt important to spread out to different regions in Colorado,” he explains. “A lot of customers in our Denver stores go up to Blackhawk and spend time there, so we wanted to expand to that city, as well.”

According to the dispensary chain's website, The Green Solution also has plans to open new dispensaries in Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Longmont in the near future.

The grand opening of the Blackhawk store will pay homage to the town's casino influence, kicking off with live music, product deals and a ceremonial green ribbon-cutting at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, and will continue until 3 p.m.

After the ribbon cutting, The Green Solution will present a donation to the Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that raises awareness for struggling veterans across the state. After the presentation, Colorado Veterans Project volunteers will have a both set up to hang out and chat with visitors about veterans issues, and how the plant could help.

“There are a lot of articles out there about veterans using cannabis to help with PTSD or other health issues,” says Rob Bingham, executive director of Colorado Veterans Project. “Other nonprofits may shy away from cannabis, but we don’t want to, because we see the positives.”

Lopez adds that supporting veterans is something important to The Green Solution. Two of the four Speidell brothers — the founders of the dispensary chain — are former United States Marines, so it’s a cause that hits close to home. “We support a lot of different organizations,” Lopez says. “But veterans are especially important, since we have a close connection with them.”

The Green Solution’s Blackhawk location allows recreational sales only, and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.