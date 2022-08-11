Ask a Stoner: Could a Community Cannabis Garden Exist?

Dear Stoner: I love the idea of a community garden. How can I apply that mindset in marijuana cultivation without being outdoors in the neighborhood?
Professor Sprout
Dear Professor Sprout: In theory, you could, but it’s too legally complicated and unfair to the plants. Colorado growing laws allow multiple adults to grow cannabis together under the same roof, but most towns and counties limit any household to growing no more than twelve plants at a time (unless you’re a medical patient with an extended plant count). Even if you did find a way around that limit or just didn’t care, that feel of a community garden probably wouldn’t translate.
Send questions to [email protected]