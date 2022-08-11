Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Could a Community Cannabis Garden Exist?

August 11, 2022 7:17AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I love the idea of a community garden. How can I apply that mindset in marijuana cultivation without being outdoors in the neighborhood?
Professor Sprout

Dear Professor Sprout: In theory, you could, but it’s too legally complicated and unfair to the plants. Colorado growing laws allow multiple adults to grow cannabis together under the same roof, but most towns and counties limit any household to growing no more than twelve plants at a time (unless you’re a medical patient with an extended plant count). Even if you did find a way around that limit or just didn’t care, that feel of a community garden probably wouldn’t translate.
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
Cannabis has to be grown in a private area that's neither seen nor accessible by anyone under 21, forcing most cultivations indoors. You could test your community garden in a locked greenhouse, but then you'd have to deal with multiple growers in the same room. That’s a lot of different genetics, nutrients and growing techniques in one small space, as well as the risk of pollination. This cannabis project might simply be too much for a community to successfully take on. Still, if you can make it work, please report back

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation